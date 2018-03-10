California Love OG is a hybrid cross bred by Spectrum Genetics and grown by The 420 Machine. This cut was created by crossing Coastal Haze and Pie Face OG. Combining two of the most sought after flavors in cannabis, California Love OG melds the spiced, tropical aroma of Haze with the pungent earth and citrus of OG to create something entirely new. California Love OG immediately hits the head, but settles down into a relaxing, happy, and focused high perfect for an end of the day session with the squad or some quality solo RnR.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Lineage
