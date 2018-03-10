ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  California Love OG
Hybrid

7 reviews

California Love OG

California Love OG

California Love OG is a hybrid cross bred by Spectrum Genetics and grown by The 420 Machine. This cut was created by crossing Coastal Haze and Pie Face OG. Combining two of the most sought after flavors in cannabis, California Love OG melds the spiced, tropical aroma of Haze with the pungent earth and citrus of OG to create something entirely new. California Love OG immediately hits the head, but settles down into a relaxing, happy, and focused high perfect for an end of the day session with the squad or some quality solo RnR.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Chuck2936
Member since 2018
Good head high love the strain now kept me focus on what I have to do... That heavy stink smell color dark greens. Sticky when breaking up.. fiv3 blunts up for this one
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
texno
Member since 2016
With a nice smooth flavor, this strain provides a robust but not overpowering high. Very even and leaves you feeling delightful euphoric. I’ve also noticed a boost to creative thinking.
feelings
CreativeHappy
Sourclouds007
Member since 2014
Boom 💥
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
buddhadam
Member since 2018
This is a great hybrid. I really love Cali Love. It's got the best of both worlds as far as sativa/indica type highs. It's beautiful flower. Smells sweet, flowery, tropical. Tastes about the same, maybe a little fruitier. Top notch bud, in my opinion.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Rez91
Member since 2018
extreme mental clarity! also let's me hyperfocus on a task.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Pie Face OG
parent
Strain
California Love OG

Products with California Love OG

