Hybrid

4.5 69 reviews

Pie Face OG

aka Pie Face, Pie Face OG Kush

Pie Face OG
Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

Effects

Show all

48 people reported 358 effects
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 39%
Giggly 35%
Depression 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 25%
PTSD 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

69

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Pie Face OG
Strain child
California Love OG
child

