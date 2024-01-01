stock photo similar to California Raisins
HybridTHC 22%CBD

California Raisins

California Raisins is an indica-hybrid weed strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Biscotti x Grape Gasoline for the Smash Hits collection. This strain emits a sharp aroma of diesel, grape, and dough, coupled with tingling and relaxing effects. California Raisins won first place for concentrates at the 2022 Massachusetts High Times People’s Choice Cannabis Cup, proving its popularity across multiple consumption methods. It grows into the tight dense buds of its Cookies lineage in shades of dark green. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed California Raisins, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

