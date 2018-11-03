ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. California Sour Diesel
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of California Sour Diesel
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 3 reviews

California Sour Diesel

California Sour Diesel

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, California Sour Diesel combines genetics from Sour Diesel Bx3 and Headband. While Sour Diesel is known for its racing euphoria, this cross delivers a heavier body high and a more gentle buzz. California Sour Diesel holds onto a pungent diesel aroma while its buds retain a light green coloring. Enjoy this strain while on the move, or else you might find yourself stuck to your seat.

 

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find California Sour Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry California Sour Diesel nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Headband
parent
Strain
California Sour Diesel

Products with California Sour Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for California Sour Diesel nearby.

Most popular in