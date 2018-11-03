Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, California Sour Diesel combines genetics from Sour Diesel Bx3 and Headband. While Sour Diesel is known for its racing euphoria, this cross delivers a heavier body high and a more gentle buzz. California Sour Diesel holds onto a pungent diesel aroma while its buds retain a light green coloring. Enjoy this strain while on the move, or else you might find yourself stuck to your seat.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
