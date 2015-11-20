ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cambodian Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cambodian Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.7 7 reviews

Cambodian Haze

Cambodian Haze

Reeferman Seeds created the vibrant Cambodian Haze sativa by crossing a Cambodian landrace strain with Purple Haze. This South East Asian spin on the classic Purple Haze will deliver a strong euphoric experience without exacerbating paranoia. Known to be extremely sticky in texture and sweet in flavor, Cambodian Haze is the perfect sativa for staying productive without being up all night. Flowering in 11 to 12 weeks, this strain is best suited for indoor and greenhouse grows for an experienced grower.  

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for Distracted91
Member since 2018
New favorite strain, gives me that happy-go-lucky sativa feel without the heart attack like most sativa gives me. I was lucky enough to find some that also had CBD in it and it’s the only strain I’ve bought since.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cml0922
Member since 2016
Wonderful headie.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for vanniedude
Member since 2016
a very nice citrus taste, light heady high. definitely recommend for anyone who has headaches or migraines.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Peebs313
Member since 2016
OUTSTANDINGLY DELICIOUS and the high is spot on with the Leafly description.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
write a review

Find Cambodian Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cambodian Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cambodian Haze
User uploaded image of Cambodian Haze
User uploaded image of Cambodian Haze
User uploaded image of Cambodian Haze
User uploaded image of Cambodian Haze

Lineage

First strain parent
Cambodian
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Haze
parent
Strain
Cambodian Haze

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cambodian Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cambodian Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More