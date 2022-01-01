Cancer's Nightmare
Cancer's Nightmare effects are mostly energizing.
Cancer's Nightmare potency is lower THC than average.
Cancer’s Nightmare is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cannatonic with White Nightmare. This strain features fruity and hazy terpenes and comes out swinging. Cancer’s Nightmare has a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, making it ideal for medicinal uses.
Cancer's Nightmare sensations
Cancer's Nightmare helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
