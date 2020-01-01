ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Candy Apple Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Candy Apple Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Candy Apple Kush

Candy Apple Kush

A lip-smacking sugary strain from Exotic Genetix, Candy Apple Kush is a cross of Obsou33t’s Sour Apple and Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG. It has a beautiful lime green color profile and comes drenched in trichomes. It stacks for big yields and its terps stink like sour apples with a slight gassy tingle on the backend, awakening your senses and dropping you into a quality balanced buzz.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

Find Candy Apple Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Candy Apple Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Triple OG
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Apple
parent
Strain
Candy Apple Kush

Products with Candy Apple Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Candy Apple Kush nearby.

Most popular in