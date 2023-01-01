Candy Colada
Candy Colada is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and Apples n Bananas. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Colada is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, Candy Colada features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Candy Colada typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Coladas effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Colada, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
