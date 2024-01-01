stock photo similar to Candy Cookies
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Candy Cookies

Candy Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Cookies is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Candy Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



