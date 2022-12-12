Candy Pie
Candy Pie potency is lower THC than average.
Candy Pie is a hybrid weed strain. Candy Pie has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Candy Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Candy Pie
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Candy Pie products near you
Similar to Candy Pie near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—