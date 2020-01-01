From Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Candy Store R1 crosses Lemon Berry Candy OG and Ethos Cookies #16. Densely packed nugs with monster trichomes cover its branches, making for great extracts. Terpenes put out sharp candied berry, thick floral, and sandalwood incense scents, all backed by a gassy undertone. This strain is sure to be a hit as an afternoon treat, when a lazy day is just what the doctor ordered.
