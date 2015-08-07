CannaSutra by Delta 9 Labs is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain parented by Reclining Buddha and Sensi Star. Appropriately derived from the Sanskrit love guide Kama Sutra, this strain is said to sharpen the senses for enhanced romantic encounters. Mellow and functional enough to leave mental acuity intact, CannaSutra is an excellent indica for daytime indulgence. Its flavor is comparable to that of incense, with sweet hashy accents that leave you feeling relaxed and peaceful as you exhale.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
Skinzy818
MajikNinja319
Guardian
Joshsribs
TuckerMcElroy
Find CannaSutra nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CannaSutra nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with CannaSutra
Hang tight. We're looking for CannaSutra nearby.