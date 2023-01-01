stock photo similar to Cap N' Kush
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Cap N' Kush

Cap N Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Triangle Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cap N Kush combines the sweet and creamy terpenes of Cereal Milk with the earthy and dank forest flavors of Triangle Kush, creating an exotic and mouth-watering aroma that will make you want to try it. Cap N Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cap N Kush effects include feeling talkative, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cap N Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and bipolar disorder. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Cap N Kush features flavors like plum, skunk, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cap N Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cap N Kush is a vigorous grower that produces large yields of dense buds covered with curly amber hairs among light green foliage. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cap N Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cap N' Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cap N' Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cap N' Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cap N' Kush strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight