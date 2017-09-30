ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Capers
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Capers

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 9 reviews

Capers

Capers

Capers is a mostly indica strain believed to have descended from the Burmese Kush genetic line. Pain and insomnia are crushed under the weight of this indica's relaxing effects, making this powerhouse indica a perfect choice for late night consumption. Its THC content typically falls around 15% with other cannabinoids occuring in trace amounts.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

write a review

Find Capers nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Capers nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Capers
User uploaded image of Capers
User uploaded image of Capers
User uploaded image of Capers
User uploaded image of Capers
User uploaded image of Capers

Lineage

Strain parent
Burmese Kush
parent
Strain
Capers

Products with Capers

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Capers nearby.