Capers is a mostly indica strain believed to have descended from the Burmese Kush genetic line. Pain and insomnia are crushed under the weight of this indica's relaxing effects, making this powerhouse indica a perfect choice for late night consumption. Its THC content typically falls around 15% with other cannabinoids occuring in trace amounts.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Capers nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Capers nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Capers
Hang tight. We're looking for Capers nearby.