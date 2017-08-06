ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Capleton by Irie Genetics is an extremely resinous strain. Created by crossing White Widow and Grateful Dawg, Capleton reeks of chemicals and fuel with intermittent notes of earth and sweetness. The plants grow tall and take 60 to 70 days to flower, depending on the phenotype. Capleton consistently tests at 23% THC and offers consumers long-lasting physical effects.    

