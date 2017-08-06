Capleton by Irie Genetics is an extremely resinous strain. Created by crossing White Widow and Grateful Dawg, Capleton reeks of chemicals and fuel with intermittent notes of earth and sweetness. The plants grow tall and take 60 to 70 days to flower, depending on the phenotype. Capleton consistently tests at 23% THC and offers consumers long-lasting physical effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find Capleton nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Capleton nearby.
Lineage
Products with Capleton
Hang tight. We're looking for Capleton nearby.