Captain Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemo and Jack Herer. Captain Jack is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Captain Jack effects include aroused, talkative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Captain Jack when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Sensi Seeds, Captain Jack features flavors like pepper, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Captain Jack typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Captain Jack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Captain Jack sensations
Captain Jack helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Inflammation
