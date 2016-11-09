ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 237 reviews

Chemo

aka UBC Chemo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 237 reviews

Chemo
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Rumor has it that Chemo’s beginnings stretch back to the 1970s in Canada where this heavy indica was allegedly developed to treat the side effects of chemotherapy. Another name for this strain is “UBC Chemo” in reference to the university in which Chemo is said to have been conceived. Chemo’s genetics is carried on by Jordan of the Islands, whose rendition is best known for its subtle woody aroma and potent medicinal effects perfect for patients treating nausea, appetite loss, pain, and sleeplessness

Effects

Show all

165 people reported 1471 effects
Relaxed 83%
Sleepy 73%
Hungry 48%
Happy 41%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 43%
Insomnia 42%
Stress 41%
Lack of appetite 26%
Anxiety 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

237

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum Kush
Platinum Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More popularLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More linaloolLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More popular
Lineage

Strain
Chemo
Strain child
WSU
child

