Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Caramel Cake

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Caramel Cake

Bred by Sean Green, Caramel Cake is a cross of AK-47 with ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck) and Cherry Pie.  Dense buds are green with a thick coat of trichomes alongside orange hairs. Caramel Cake offers a sweet smell like caramel and flavors that include orange, hops, and cinnamon. With infamous parent genetics, Caramel Cake is celebrated as an energizing strain that will fuel you throughout your day. Give Caramel Cake a try next time you are headed out for a hike or checking off your to-do list around the house.

