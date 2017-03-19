Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a flavorful, alliterative cross by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. This sweet wahine is luscious on the palate and heavy on the body, draping the limbs in cushy, weighted relaxation. CKC Kush’s Caramel Kush mother gives this strain its predominant flavor and physical effects, but the strain’s Kona Gold father shines through in latent spicy undertones and heady mental buzz. Noted as one of the most delicious strains in the Pua Mana archives, Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a perfect strain to shrug off stress and treat yourself at the end of the day.