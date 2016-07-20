Sorry to disappoint, but this Carl Sagan won’t send you into the cosmos. Rather, this Sagan is an easy, relaxing cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Bogs Blue Moon Rocks. Named for the late Carl Sagan, Professor of Astronomy and Space Sciences at Cornell University, this strain pays homage to a great astronomer, intellectual, and cannabis activist.
Though this hybrid is sativa-dominant, it provides consumers with a very well-balanced buzz. Sagan is great for anyone looking for a strain that’s strong but not overwhelming. This strain also features a tropical aroma, with lingering tastes of guava and passion fruit.
