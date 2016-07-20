ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 28 reviews

Carl Sagan

aka Sagan

Carl Sagan

Sorry to disappoint, but this Carl Sagan won’t send you into the cosmos. Rather, this Sagan is an easy, relaxing cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Bogs Blue Moon Rocks. Named for the late Carl Sagan, Professor of Astronomy and Space Sciences at Cornell University, this strain pays homage to a great astronomer, intellectual, and cannabis activist. 

Though this hybrid is sativa-dominant, it provides consumers with a very well-balanced buzz. Sagan is great for anyone looking for a strain that’s strong but not overwhelming. This strain also features a tropical aroma, with lingering tastes of guava and passion fruit.

 

Effects

Creative 68%
Euphoric 52%
Focused 47%
Happy 47%
Relaxed 47%
Stress 57%
Depression 52%
Anxiety 47%
Fatigue 31%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

28

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moon Rocks
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Carl Sagan

Products with Carl Sagan

