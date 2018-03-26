Carpet Tape is a cleverly named cross of two extremely resinous cannabis cuts. Created by crossing GG4 and Rug Burn OG, this strain has been known to produce THC-rich flowers with inspiring and pain-relieving qualities. It combines the pungent and piney aroma of GG4 with the herbal and citrus fragrance of Rug Burn OG. The result is a bright, funky flower with dense frosting and a potent terpene profile.
