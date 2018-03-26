ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Carpet Tape
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Carpet Tape
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 7 reviews

Carpet Tape

Carpet Tape

Carpet Tape is a cleverly named cross of two extremely resinous cannabis cuts. Created by crossing GG4 and Rug Burn OG, this strain has been known to produce THC-rich flowers with inspiring and pain-relieving qualities. It combines the pungent and piney aroma of GG4 with the herbal and citrus fragrance of Rug Burn OG. The result is a bright, funky flower with dense frosting and a potent terpene profile.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for joebeans03
Member since 2018
Carpet Tape is definitely a strain that I enjoy before bed if I want to sleep like a rock all through the night. It gave me a very heavy body and head high. It also gave me a wicked case of the munchies! I rate Carpet Tape at a 4.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Queen32
Member since 2015
Yum! Love the flavor! Dense aromatic buds. Very soothing, helped with a migraine & muscle tension. No cotton mouth, suttle & euphoric. Def try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Captmorgan83
Member since 2017
Awesome strain with a kick! I'm a 20yr+ toker and it takes a lot from flower but this one will give you a ringer! The cut I had of this strain was very Indica leaning which I love! Bright green crystalized buds with a very strong skunk glue gas smell. The taste was very earthy with a twinge of glue....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Carpet Tape nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Carpet Tape nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Rug Burn OG
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Carpet Tape

Products with Carpet Tape

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Carpet Tape nearby.

Most popular in