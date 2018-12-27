ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Queen Mother Goji
Queen Mother Goji

Queen Mother Goji

Queen Mother Goji is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, two descendants of classic landrace strains from Nepal and India. The smell is reminiscent of berries, black cherries, strawberries, and Hawaiian punch while its flavor is fruity with notes of spice. You can expect sedative effects that will leave you melting into the couch as your eyes grow heavy.

 

Avatar for Kingzez
Member since 2017
A great bud for anyone with sleeping problems or depression and or anxiety. This is a must try next time ur shopping!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Aloomineeum
Member since 2017
Bought an eighth of this strain based solely on the recommendation from a local budtender. Man, I'll never doubt his choices again. This stuff crushes my anxiety a lot like the Superglue strain did. I can feel the weight of the world melt right off my shoulders. It certainly tastes like a thick ...
Uplifted
Avatar for Gr8atom
Member since 2015
ROCKY ROAD AURORA;))))))))) Thank you for introducing me to this strain ❤️ No doubts about the lineage, however a bit more would be interesting 😊. It tastes like Thai Stick from the late 1970’s. I just close the eyes and a bit of music and time for bed. EDITING : There is zero information showing...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Ready2SmokeU
Member since 2019
Strong Indica Highly Recommended Must Try and You will enjoy relaxing to this will put you in da couch if you have nothing going on be prepared lol
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for evan32
Member since 2018
Great strain ! I took a fat dab of this and it fucked me up and I dab all day long.
EuphoricHappy
Lineage

Snow Lotus
Queen Mother Goji

