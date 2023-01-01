stock photo similar to Cereal Killer
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Chunk and Bubba Kush. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cereal Killer is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cereal Killer typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cereal Killer’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal Killer, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cereal Killer

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cereal Killer products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cereal Killer near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight