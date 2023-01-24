Cheesy Headband
THC 18%CBG 1%Myrcene
Cheesy Headband effects are mostly energizing.
Cheesy Headband potency is higher THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
Cheesy Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cheesy Headband - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cheesy Headband strain effects
Cheesy Headband strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
