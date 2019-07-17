Chemdog and Strawberry Sour Diesel were crossed by Dark Horse Genetics to produce the delicious Chem Berry D. Consumers can expect a fruity aroma accompanied by the gassy Chemdog flavor, making for a well-rounded taste. This high potency strain may leave you feeling euphoric, creative, and silly for hours on end.
