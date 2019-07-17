ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chemdog and Strawberry Sour Diesel were crossed by Dark Horse Genetics to produce the delicious Chem Berry D. Consumers can expect a fruity aroma accompanied by the gassy Chemdog flavor, making for a well-rounded taste. This high potency strain may leave you feeling euphoric, creative, and silly for hours on end.

Member since 2019
The smell is way more alluring than the actual smoke quality ( mediocre) ... in my opinion, but like the I said the smell is one of the best I smell
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Member since 2018
Chem Berry D has its own unique fuel aroma, awesome piney taste and aftertaste. Piney and fuel aroma strains are my favorite. High quality strain when I find a good healthy phenotype strain, most seeds grow male and a few grow female. Awesome hybrid balance, a heavy head stoned feeling then later e...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
