  3. Chem Beyond Diesel CBD
Chem Beyond Diesel CBD by Sweet Seeds is a CBD-rich strain that was created by blending Chemdawg and a European ancestor of Diesel. This genetic pairing resulted in a solid 1:1 CBD/THC ratio alongside a woody aroma with a touch of lemon, pepper, and spices. Chem Beyond Diesel CBD has an 8-week flowering cycle and has been known to produce ample amounts of resin, making it ideal for extraction.  

