Named after the late psychedelic pioneer and author Ken Kesey, Bodhi Seeds developed Chem Kesey by crossing ‘91 Skunk VA and ‘88 G13 Hashplant. Chem Kesey is dominated by lemon and fuel notes that hit your senses before it reaches your pipe. With potent and euphoric qualities, this strain will leave you and your friends in a fit of laughter give Chem Kesey a try.
