Created in 1988 by NDNguy and widely circulated by Hazeman, ‘88 G13 Hashplant comes from crossing Mr. Nice’s G13 and Hashplant. Known for its sedative high, ‘88 G13 Hashplant puts out a deep array of flavors, from pine to incense, that sometimes taste just like smoking a bowl of bubble hash.
