Chem Reserve
Chem Reserve effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Reserve potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Reserve is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Chem Reserve has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Reserve, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chem Reserve sensations
Chem Reserve helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
