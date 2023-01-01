stock photo similar to Chem Tange
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Chem Tange
write a review
Chem Tange, also called The Tange or ANTG Solace, is a sharp shooter of a strain bred by La Coute's North Farms. Chem Tange comes from crossing Tangerine x Chemdog. It’s a heady, daytime strain that dishes out euphoria and focus in spades. Expect a nose ripe with candied orange, diesel funk, and astringent chemical notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Tange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem TangeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem Tange products near you
Similar to Chem Tange near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—