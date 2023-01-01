stock photo similar to Chem Tange
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Chem Tange

Chem Tange, also called The Tange or ANTG Solace, is a sharp shooter of a strain bred by La Coute's North Farms. Chem Tange comes from crossing Tangerine x Chemdog. It’s a heady, daytime strain that dishes out euphoria and focus in spades. Expect a nose ripe with candied orange, diesel funk, and astringent chemical notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Tange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

