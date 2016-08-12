ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush
Hybrid

4.5 28 reviews

Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush

aka Chemdawg #4 x Alien OG Kush

Calculated from 28 reviews

Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush

Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain offered exclusively by LivWell in Colorado. Sour and skunky in flavor, these pungent buds carry a complex fragrance with notes of earthy Kush and fresh pine. Prepare yourself for a blissful, relaxing experience that overtakes both mind and body, because this potent strain can skirt past 23% THC. 

Reviews

28

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush

