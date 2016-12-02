ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherries Jubilee
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherries Jubilee

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 17 reviews

Cherries Jubilee

Cherries Jubilee

Cherries Jubilee is a festive strain named for a dessert usually baked during Fall. This sweet strain has a light tartness on the nose, but the real cherry flavor comes out on the exhale. An indica-dominant hybrid, Cherries Jubilee starts off with an uplifting euphoria that turns hazy in the mind and heavy on the body. These effects creep in slowly over the extremities, leading to weighty relaxation that lingers. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for NerdyMo420
Member since 2015
I would give it 6 stars if I could! One of my absolute favorite strains. Very functional for an indica. The high is very happy and uplifted. For me, it makes my anxiety and depression fade away and replaces it with optimism and puts a smile on my face. Also, slightly energizing-makes me want to do f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Josh135
Member since 2016
Yum. I normally don't care much for the over sweet but this is a treat. This goes perfect rolled in a cone with a nice hash. I was surprised by how uplifting and relaxing this strain turned out. Highly recommend this strain if your lucky enough to find it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Seeing Cherries Jubilee on a menu makes me all "shut up and take my money." It took me a bit to figure it out, but it finally hit me... CJ gives me the same effects as a codeine pill. No joke. It's fantastic. Just... I can't even. Give me all your Cherries Jubilee please. 👼💊😍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for jamesbrowneffect
Member since 2014
Great stuff. We vaped flowers and it produced an intense all-in-the-body-high. It keeps out of your head so you can be social. Great for blending with other strains to increase the body high. You can use more than you're used to without it turning on you.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for BOHICASNAFU
Member since 2016
This was a really rough strain to vape and while it did have me buzzing, the euphoric feeling left pretty quickly. I picked this strain up when it was $25 an eighth and accidentally bought two of them on back to back visits to the dispensary and so it was a long time to finish it all as I didn't lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
more reviews
write a review

Find Cherries Jubilee nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherries Jubilee nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cherries Jubilee
User uploaded image of Cherries Jubilee
User uploaded image of Cherries Jubilee

Products with Cherries Jubilee

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherries Jubilee nearby.

Most popular in