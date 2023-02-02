Cherry Alien OG
Cherry Alien OG effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Alien OG is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Alien OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cherry Alien OG strain effects
Cherry Alien OG strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
