Cherry Bang Bang reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Bang Bang.
Cherry Bang Bang strain effects
Cherry Bang Bang strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Bang Bang reviews
j........1
May 16, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Amazing strain!!!!!!!!!!! If you see it buy it!
s........n
June 17, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Dabbing some cherry bang bang concentrate. Marked an indica and feels very indica leaning. Floating lightness, easing my chronic pain and worries. Rich essence of grass, cherry and lemon. Feeling euphoric, and dreaming. I’m almost buzzing. Anyway I must get back to the simpsons. Happy toking.
i........j
June 14, 2025
Creative
Relaxed
This is a strain that I really like. It makes me a better person. However, it's not recommended for beginners to use while operating a vehicle.