ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Blossom
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Blossom
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 2 reviews

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

No reviews yet.

Find Cherry Blossom nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Blossom nearby.

Products with Cherry Blossom

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Blossom nearby.

Most popular in