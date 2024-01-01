stock photo similar to Cherry Crush
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Cherry Crush

Cherry Crush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics and made from a genetic cross of OZ Kush x (Kush Cola x Jealousy). This is a dynastic strain descended from multiple award-winning strains, including Leafly’s 2022 Strain of the Year. Cherry Crush is a high-yielding strain that emits a complex palate of citrus, earth, cream, cherry, and a touch of gas. Consumers can expect a mix of relaxation and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Crush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cherry Crush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cherry Crush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Cherry Crush strain genetics

Cherry Crush grow information

Cherry Crush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics and made from a genetic cross of OZ Kush x (Kush Cola x Jealousy). This is a dynastic strain descended from multiple award-winning strains, including Leafly’s 2022 Strain of the Year. Cherry Crush is a high-yielding strain that emits a complex palate of citrus, earth, cream, cherry, and a touch of gas. Consumers can expect a mix of relaxation and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.