A beautiful strain from Top Dawg Genetics, Cherry Dawg is a cross of Cherry Pie and Chemdog 91. Some of the phenos show a beautiful pink-purple hue and have a cherry and pine terpene profile. In the garden, you can expect a gassy, cherry aroma to take control of the room. The strain offers euphoric effects great for boosting morale.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Cherry Dawg nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Dawg nearby.
Lineage
Products with Cherry Dawg
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Dawg nearby.