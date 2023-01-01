stock photo similar to Cherry Ghost
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Cherry Ghost

Cherry Ghost is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Ghost is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Ghost typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghost’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghost, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

