HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cherry Ghostnade

Cherry Ghostnade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Hash Plant and Cherry Ghost. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Ghostnade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chief Tokah Seeds, the average price of Cherry Ghostnade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghostnade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghostnade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


