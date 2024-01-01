Cherry Ghostnade
Cherry Ghostnade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Hash Plant and Cherry Ghost. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Ghostnade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chief Tokah Seeds, the average price of Cherry Ghostnade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghostnade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghostnade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry GhostnadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Ghostnade products near you
Similar to Cherry Ghostnade near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—