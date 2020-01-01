Cherry Kush and Super Sativa come together to produce Cherry Kiss from Anesia Seeds, a beautiful reddish-orange and purple strain with a fruity, sweet, and cherry terpene profile. With its quality trichome production, this strain is perfect for extracts. Not too heavy, not too racy, Cherry Kiss is just right with a balanced, euphoric high that will open up the day to whatever your heart desires.
