Created by crossing The Remedy with Sour Bubble, Cherry Mender is an indica-dominant strain with a 3:2 ratio of THC to CBD. It has a light aroma of cherry blossoms while the buds are dense with a light key lime green color. Cherry Mender is a perfect strain for new consumers as the lower THC content combined with CBD produces a softer high with relaxing effects.

Avatar for RivJ
Member since 2017
It's definitely one of my favorites. Will get you nice and relaxed. Tastes sweet. I wish it wasn't just at the Farm in Boulder, honestly.
ArousedFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for jolapa
Member since 2018
Love this one. Nice mellow high, good pain relief. Not overly cerebral, just chill. Leads to a nice sleep. Hope 'The Farm' (nearby Boulder dispensary) has it back in stock soon. Only place where I can find it.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for fishuadishua
Member since 2017
Smooth hit
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for PaigeVG
Member since 2019
Pretty nice, gentle high and SOMETIMES tastes fruity, but sadly mostly tastes like butt.
RelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Sour Bubble
Remedy
