Created by crossing The Remedy with Sour Bubble, Cherry Mender is an indica-dominant strain with a 3:2 ratio of THC to CBD. It has a light aroma of cherry blossoms while the buds are dense with a light key lime green color. Cherry Mender is a perfect strain for new consumers as the lower THC content combined with CBD produces a softer high with relaxing effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
