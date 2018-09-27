ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 125 reviews

Remedy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Remedy
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

Effects

99 people reported 618 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 39%
Focused 29%
Uplifted 27%
Sleepy 24%
Pain 44%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 34%
Inflammation 23%
Headaches 21%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

125

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
Remedy
Strain child
Cherry Mender
child

