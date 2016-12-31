Cherry Sauce by Andromeda Strains is a delicious cross with diverse genetics. The offspring of parent strains Cherry Pie and The Sauce, Cherry Sauce offers complex nuances in flavor, aroma, and effect. With a terpene profile exhibiting skunk, spice, earth, and tartness and a velvety flavor, Cherry Sauce is worthy of a place on any cannabis connoisseur's roster. The effects are heavy-hitting but balanced overall, stimulating the mind with a rush of energy, and melting into a vibrating full-body buzz that helps with nausea and stress without sacrificing alertness.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Cherry Sauce nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Sauce nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cherry Sauce
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Sauce nearby.