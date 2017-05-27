ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Sauce
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Sauce

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 51 reviews

The Sauce

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

The Sauce

The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 407 effects
Euphoric 57%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 47%
Relaxed 47%
Stress 47%
Depression 44%
Anxiety 39%
Fatigue 34%
Pain 34%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

51

more reviews
write a review

Find The Sauce nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Sauce nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Timewreck
Timewreck
More euphoricLeafly flower for Dragon's Breath
Dragon's Breath
More hungryLeafly flower for Memory Loss
Memory Loss
More arousingLeafly flower for Dream Beaver
Dream Beaver
More talkativeLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More popularLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More popularLeafly flower for OG Chem
OG Chem
More tinglyLeafly flower for Moose and Lobsta
Moose and Lobsta
More happy
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of The Sauce
User uploaded image of The Sauce
User uploaded image of The Sauce
User uploaded image of The Sauce
User uploaded image of The Sauce
User uploaded image of The Sauce

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
The Sauce
Strain child
Cherry Sauce
child

Products with The Sauce

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Sauce nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

5 Excellent Funk Albums to Listen to While High
5 Excellent Funk Albums to Listen to While High

Most popular in