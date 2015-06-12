Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Find Cherry Skunk nearby
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cherry Skunk
