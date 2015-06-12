ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Skunk
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Skunk

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 70 reviews

Cherry Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 70 reviews

Cherry Skunk

Cherry Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Skunk Dawg and Poppa Cherry. Blissful, euphoric effects settle in to help dissolve stress and bad moods, while its calming qualities encourage rest and relaxation. This strain also provides a burst of cerebral energy and expands the mind to feed creativity and introspection.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 431 effects
Happy 78%
Euphoric 66%
Relaxed 64%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 47%
Pain 50%
Depression 45%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 28%
Fatigue 26%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 9%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

70

Show all

Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
This particular flower was grown locally here at my dispensary in Mesa, I have been liking the skunk strains lately and wanted to give theirs a try. The buds were popcorn nugs but for the most part well developed, very hairy with plenty of crystals and nice and fresh. After a fresh grind (which smel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for UrsaMajor
Member since 2015
A pleasant reprieve, Deep, moss green buds overrun with a tangle of orange hairs. Thin layers of frost give the impression of dew on a freshly cut lawn. A faint cherry/stone fruit scent can be picked up, but the smell is mostly earthy, and a little pungent. Smoke is smooth, with an interesting card...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Life is a Bowl full of Cherries🍒!...sweet cherry size nugs, yummy sweet cherry taste! Dulls my hip-back pain asap, frees stress/anxiety, quiets mind, births creative thought and mindful expression. A relaxing body high assists meditation, enhances intuition, readings, body work. This sweet skunky s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ErosKing
Member since 2013
you can taste the cherry on inhale, and both cherry, and skunk on exhale. Nugs are thick, and somewhat tight. Has a relaxing, yet focus effect on me. Starts in my head and drifts down into my body. This might be a good day time med for me, as gor pain relief, it's just taking the edge off of my S.I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Samurai_JAC
Member since 2011
-PURPLE BELT BUD- %Tastes sweet and fruity to the smoker but smells like skunk to all 2nd handers. $10/g @ MC
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Cherry Skunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Skunk nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk Dawg
parent
Strain
Cherry Skunk

Products with Cherry Skunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Skunk nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Face Off OG, Red Headed Stranger, Blue Velvet, Big White, and More
New Strains Alert: Face Off OG, Red Headed Stranger, Blue Velvet, Big White, and More