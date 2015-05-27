ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 33 reviews

Skunk Dawg

aka Chemdog Skunk

Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.

Effects

Happy 66%
Relaxed 61%
Focused 57%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 52%
Anxiety 28%
Stress 23%
ADD/ADHD 23%
Depression 19%
PTSD 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 9%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

33

Photos

Lineage

Super Skunk
Chemdog
Cherry Skunk
