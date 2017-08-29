ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 7 reviews

Cherry Slyder is a balanced hybrid cross of Northern Lights #4 and Afghani. It offers a sweet, fruit-forward flavor accompanied by earthy, woody notes that speak to the strain’s Afghani genetics. The effects are relaxing without being overly weighted, helping consumers stimulate appetite while discarding anxiety and stress. The effect remains functional while taking the edge off repetitive tasks or chores.  

Reviews

7

Easy smooth hits tastes to gives me vibes yo do art
had this strain last night; very good strain, keeps you relaxed and very aware of everything, I also felt very uplifted. the effects started very quick with little bowls so that means that is pretty strong.
This is by far my favorite strain, it makes me feel 100%. I smoke a bowl when I wake up and it motivates me to start my day.
Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Afghani
