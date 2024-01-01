stock photo similar to Cherry Zlushie
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cherry Zlushie

Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Zlushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Zlushie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cherry Zlushie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cherry Zlushie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight