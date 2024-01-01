stock photo similar to Cherry Ztripez
HybridTHC 20%

Cherry Ztripez

Cherry Ztripez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Cherry and Z Animal. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Ztripez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Cherry Ztripez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ztripez's effects, flavors, and medical uses.



