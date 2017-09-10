ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chicle
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Chicle
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 5 reviews

Chicle

aka Bubbledawg

Chicle

Chicle (aka Bubbledawg) by T.H. Seeds is an award-winning flower with plentiful resin production. This commonsense cross of Bubble Gum and Chemdawg yields beautiful green buds knotted in copper hairs and covered in glittering resin. This flower’s large resin glands and vigorous growth make it ideal for producing hash or cannabis concentrates. Chicle won 1st place Resin at 2015 Expogrow in Irun, Spain as well as 3rd place Resin at the Spannabis Champions Cup in Barcelona. Chicle’s bouquet is a mixture of sweet Bubblegum and fuel-forward terpenes.     

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

write a review

Find Chicle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chicle nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Chicle

Products with Chicle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chicle nearby.