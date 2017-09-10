Chicle (aka Bubbledawg) by T.H. Seeds is an award-winning flower with plentiful resin production. This commonsense cross of Bubble Gum and Chemdawg yields beautiful green buds knotted in copper hairs and covered in glittering resin. This flower’s large resin glands and vigorous growth make it ideal for producing hash or cannabis concentrates. Chicle won 1st place Resin at 2015 Expogrow in Irun, Spain as well as 3rd place Resin at the Spannabis Champions Cup in Barcelona. Chicle’s bouquet is a mixture of sweet Bubblegum and fuel-forward terpenes.